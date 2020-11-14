Rudolph 'Rudy' Gandolfi
Born: September 15, 1927; Oglesby
Died: November 9, 2020; Peru
OGLESBY – Rudolph "Rudy" Gandolfi, 93, former Chief of Police in Oglesby, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru.
Private services will be held at the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home in Oglesby with Rev. Marc Strand officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Rudy was born September 15, 1927 in Oglesby to Herman and Carmel (Marchesi) Gandolfi. He married Mary Ellen "Peachy" Haywood on August 15, 1949 in DePue. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this year.
Rudy was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Merchant Marines, U.S. Navy and the U.S. Naval Reserve. He wanted to join the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 but his dad, a World War I veteran, who remembered too well the horrors of the war, would not sign for him. He joined the Merchant Marines in 1944 at the age of 17, as they did not require parental permission. On his 18th birthday, he joined the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Oglesby American Legion.
Rudy received an associate's degree in law enforcement from Illinois Valley Community College and studied management at NICD in Silver Springs, MD.
Rudy was an officer for the Oglesby Police Department from 1958-1970, assistant chief from 1970-1975 and Chief of Police from 1975-1991. He also spent time as a juvenile officer and served on the pension board from 1978-2017. Rudy was a second-generation Oglesby police officer. His father, Herman Gandolfi was a long time Oglesby police officer and Chief of Police. Rudy truly loved the job and his years as a police officer. He was a member of the Illinois Police Association, Illinois Police Chiefs Association and the National Association of Chiefs of Police. He was also a member of the Illinois Valley Chiefs of Police where he was past-president and Scholarship and Membership Committee Chair. Rudy received commendation certificates and letters from the United States and Illinois House of Representatives, the United States and Illinois Senate and from several Illinois Governors. He received a certificate of recognition from the Illinois Commission on Delinquency Prevention, Juvenile Officers Information Division and he was a recipient of letters from two presidents congratulating him on his retirement and for his years of service.
Rudy was a dedicated member of the Oglesby Elks for over 50 years. He was always counted on to volunteer to help with every program and was twice named Elk of the Year. He was Drug Awareness and Prevention Chairman for the Oglesby Elks for 35 years. He received the BPOE Elks National Commendations Award for his youth drug prevention program. Rudy assisted with all the Oglesby Elks youth programs, including Elks Hoop Shoot, Easter Egg Hunt, Elks Eighth Grade Ball and the annual Elks joint Christmas party with the Marine Corps League for underprivileged youths, assisting with the party, games and gifts.
Rudy served on the Oglesby School Board from 1967-1976. He was instrumental in starting the D.A.R.E. drug prevention program and also served as a Science and History Fair judge for Oglesby Schools.
Rudy coached boys baseball in Oglesby for 52 years in the Babe Ruth, Little, Junior and Senior Leagues. He coached the children and grandchildren of many of his original team members. He earned a certificate from Little League Baseball International recognizing 50 years of service. One of his proudest moments was in 2002 when the City of Oglesby named the Senior League baseball field, "Rudy Gandolfi Field" in his honor.
Rudy was involved with the Oglesby Youth BB Gun Club for 63 years and ran the program for 59 of those years for which he received the NRA Service Award for Youth Programs.
Rudy started and ran the Say No to Drugs Fun Day for Oglesby Youth with the Oglesby Recreation and Police departments for 32 years. He assisted with numerous other Oglesby recreational youth programs for over 50 years and many more programs and events too numerous to mention that assisted local children and people in Oglesby and the surrounding area. Rudy received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and letter from President Trump for 25,000 hours of voluntary service to the local community. He also received several awards from the City of Oglesby for service to the youth of Oglesby. There are very few people in Oglesby whose lives he did not touch as they grew up and throughout their life.
Rudy loved to work in his garden and yard. He spent much of his vacation time fishing in northern Wisconsin. He always had the time to help a young person and would always stop and talk to them. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved politics and current events and was always ready for a good, spirited debate with anyone. He had a great sense of humor and was well known for a few practical jokes. He was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting car license plates of which he had over 1,200 in his collection from every state and numerous countries going back to some of the first plates ever issued. Rudy also collected police patches and had several hundred from all over the United States and the world.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen "Peachy" Gandolfi of Oglesby; a son, William Gandolfi Sr. of Oglesby; three grandchildren, David Gandolfi of Seymour, Nicole Gandolfi of Everett, WA and William "Billy" Gandolfi Jr. of Lincoln; seven great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Noah and Lilian Gandolfi of Seymour, Katlynn Tutter and Taylor Gandolfi of Bloomington/Normal and William "Tony" and Kadence Gandolfi of Lincoln; and his brother, Herman Gandolfi, Jr. of Peru.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Gloria Gandolfi, Darlene Mindock and Lois Liss.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Elks National Foundation.
