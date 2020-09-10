Ruth B. Locke



Born: April 28, 1934; Earlville



Died: September 7, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Ruth B. Locke, 86, of Mendota passed away September 7, 2020 in her home.



Memorial services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Victory Baptist Church, Mendota with Preacher Ian Rawson and Rev. Jay Miller officiating. Lunch will follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to services in the church. Burial will be private at Precinct Cemetery, Earlville at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home in Mendota is handling arrangements.



Ruth was born April 28, 1934 in Earlville to Andrew and Bodil (Lundgren) Nelson. Before retirement, Ruth worked at Sullivan's Bakery in Mendota for many years. Before that she was a beautician, worked at a Western Factory outlet, did plaster and sewing and worked at Conco/Interlake.



She is survived by her three daughters, Shirley (Michael) Cox, Donna (Steven) Trost and Barbara (Sally) Ridley; eight grandchildren, Tim Locke, Andrew Rawson, Ian (Stephanie) Rawson, Krystle (Tiara) Rawson, Aaron Grace, Jenna (Daniel) Hough, Brad Trost and Zac Trost; and seven great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Memorials may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.





