Ruth Dart-Sons
Ruth Ellyn Dart-Sons

Born: February 12, 1943; Evergreen Park

Died: October 13, 2020; Palos Heights West

Tonica – Ruth Ellyn Dart-Sons, 77, of Tonica, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 in Manor Care of Palos Heights West.

Regrettably, due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private on Saturday at the Tonica United Methodist Church with Rev. Deepak Holkar officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Tonica. The Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mrs. Dart-Sons was born in Evergreen Park on February 12, 1943, to Lawrence and Marian (Shirran) Dart. She married James Lee Sons on June 20, 1964 . She graduated from Tonica High School and MidState College. She worked at Straughn Insurance in Lostant. She was very active in her church, Topps, Oscar Investment Club, and Red Hats. Mrs. Sons was President of St. Bede Mother's Club and President of Tonica Junior Women's Club.

Mrs. Sons is survived by three children, John (Lisa) Derrick of Homer Glen, Jamie Lynn Sons of Bettendorf, IA, and Jeffrey William Sons of St. Charles; four grandchildren: Colin, Keira, Brogan, and Declan Sons; brother, Willliam (Evelyn) Dart and sister, Lora (John) Immel; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, in infancy, Duane Sons, on February 7, 1971; sister, Betty (Bob) Jenson; and infant brother, Donald Dart.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Tonica United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
