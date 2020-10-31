1/1
Ruth E. Frig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth E. Frig

Born: April 21, 1940; Shenandoah, Iowa

Died: October 28, 2020; Peru

OGLESBY – Ruth E. (Savage) Frig, 80, of Oglesby, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Manor Court in Peru.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Mrs. Frig was born April 21, 1940 in Shenandoah, IA to Dr. Lester and Ruth (Kriger) Savage. She married Robert A. Frig on September 13, 1963 in Oak Park.

Mrs. Frig received a Bachelor of Arts degree from North Central College, Naperville and a Master of Science degree in counseling from Western Illinois University. She had several meaningful employment opportunities, including working with people with physical and mental disabilities at Skills Inc., working as a sign language interpreter and disabilities advocate at Rock Island Arsenal, working for the Alliance for Mentally Ill and helping people with injury rehabilitation at Work Fitness Center. Whether it was through her professional work or with her family and friends, she was always looking to help others. She had many personal challenges through life as well and she always overcame whatever it was.

Mrs. Frig was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, La Salle. She and her husband resided in the Quad Cities for 40 years before relocating to the Illinois Valley. They also very much enjoyed their cabin in Canada.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; their daughter, Wendy (Bill) Mangelsdorf of South Bend, IN; two grandchildren, Kyleen and Jessica; and her brother, Steve (Elaine) Savage of Seattle, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Illinois Valley Alzheimer's Group or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, La Salle.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Peru

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved