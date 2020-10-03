Ruth E. Ramberg
Born: October 6, 1938; Princeton
Died: September 29, 2020; Henry
OGLESBY – Ruth E. Ramberg, 81, of Oglesby and formerly of Princeton, passed away September 29, 2020 in Heartland Health Care in Henry.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. October 10, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Ohio, IL. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting her family. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and follow social distance guidelines.
Ruth was born in Princeton on October 6, 1938 to Charles and Alma (Hawkins) Bracey. She was raised by her mother and wonderful stepfatherm Floyd W. Dickinson. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1956 and married in 1958.
Ruth had four children, Raquel Salazar of Louisville, KY, John (Kathy) Salazar of Boca Raton, LA., Nick (Jennifer) Salazar of Kentucky and Todd (Shelly) Salazar of Peru; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Ruth divorced in 1975 and married David Ramberg in 1985. She was voted Woman of the Week for La Salle County.
She coached two volleyball teams and two girls' softball teams.She was employed by Westclox, night manager at Flying J Plaza, then Experience Works as field operations manager and retired in 2002 after an accident.
Ruth comes from a family of nine, and leaves behind a brother, Lloyd (Carol) Dickinson of Hot Springs, AR.; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude or donors' choice.
