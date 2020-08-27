Ruth E. Stanford



Died: August 25, 2020



OTTAWA – Ruth E. (Boe) Stanford, 72, of Ottawa, died August 25, 2020 at La Salle County Nursing Home. Private services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, with Rev. Randy Mortensen officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 12:45 p.m. until time of service. Private burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 31, at Oakwood Memorial Park. Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa is handling arrangements. Visitation or service attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines.





