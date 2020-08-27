1/
Ruth E. Stanford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth E. Stanford

Died: August 25, 2020

OTTAWA – Ruth E. (Boe) Stanford, 72, of Ottawa, died August 25, 2020 at La Salle County Nursing Home. Private services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, with Rev. Randy Mortensen officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 12:45 p.m. until time of service. Private burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 31, at Oakwood Memorial Park. Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa is handling arrangements. Visitation or service attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved