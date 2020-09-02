1/1
Ruth Sroka

Born: February 20, 1931; La Salle

Died: August 28, 2020; Peoria

UTICA – Ruth Sroka, 89, of Utica, passed away peacefully with family at her side after a short illness, on August28 at 10:40 p.m. in her niece's home in Peoria.

A funeral service will be September 8 at 11 a.m. in the Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle. Pastor Joel Stevenor of the Waltham Presbyterian Church in Utica will officiate. Burial will follow in Waltham Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home in La Salle from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

Ruth was born on February 20, 1931 in La Salle to Ira and Roxy (Wylie) Hartshorn. She married Thomas Sroka on June 6, 1959 at Waltham Presbyterian Church in Utica. She was employed by Westclox in Peru for over 20 years.

She was a member of the Waltham Presbyterian Church. She committed herself in any way of showing her support for the church, especially in funeral dinners and the publishing of the church's newsletter.

She loved the Christmas season, from hosting the family Christmas celebrations throughout the years, being the first person under the tree to distribute the gifts, and just always being fun loving. She was expressive, quick witted, and full of snappy answers.

She was famous in Waltham for her speedy lawn mower techniques on the zero-turn mower.

We love her and she will be missed.

She is survived by two sisters, Ann Johnannes of Greenwood, Ind, and Irene Coverdell of Shiloh, IL; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband in 2007.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
