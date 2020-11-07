Sally Jo Mandle
Born: May 6, 1947; Princeton
Died: November 2, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON - Sally Jo Mandle, 73, of Princeton, passed away on November 2, 2020 at Liberty Village, Princeton.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery, Hennepin. Cremation rites have been accorded. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Sally Jo was born on May 6, 1947 in Princeton to Owen and Ruth (Hall) Beard.
She worked in physical therapy as a tech II at Genesis Hospital.
Survivors include a special friend, Tony Maniscalo of Moline; two daughters, Tracey Fox and Tina Irey; two brothers, James (Debra) Beard and John (Nira) Beard; one sister, Doris (John) Walton; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Kristin Arvanis.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Mayola Vanderlaan; and two brothers, Rick Beard and Robert Beard.
Contributions may be made to donor's choice.
Online condolences may be directed to her family at www.dcfunerals.com