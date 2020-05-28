Sally S. Baiz
Sally S. Baiz

Born: December 19, 1922; Mexico

Died: May 22, 2020; Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY – Sally S. Baiz, age 97 of Spring Valley, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence.

Private graveside services will be at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery, with Reverend David M. Kipfer officiating. There will be no visitation. Pallbearers will be Larry Baiz, Jr., Michael Venegas, Christopher and Damien Swartz. Honorary pallbearers will be Sally, Suzanne and Lawrence III Baiz, Nicole Gutierrez, Devin Swartz, Joe Baiz Elm, Ashlee Venegas and Joann Baiz Hill. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Sally was born December 19, 1922 in Mexico, a daughter of Jenaro and Juanita (Salazar) Cisneros. She married Frank F. Baiz April 10, 1943 in Chicago. He preceded in death October 31, 2000.

Sally is survived by a son, Lawrence "Larry" (Jean) Baiz of Spring Valley; grandchildren, Larry (Pam) Baiz, Jr., Sally and Suzanne Baiz, and Nicole (Chris) Gutierrez; and a step-granddaughter, Tina (Douglas) Barr. She also leaves great-grandchildren, Joe Baiz Elm, Michael and Ashlee Venegas, Lawrence Baiz III, and Damien and Devin Swartz; three step-great-grandchildren: and a brother, Jenaro Cisneros, Jr.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Christine Baiz-Gutierrez, two brothers and two sisters.

Sally attended St. Columba Church in Ottawa. She enjoyed reading and was known to be a great Mexican cook. Her most treasured time was that spent with her family.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.


Published in News Tribune on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
1601 East Norris Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 433-0097
1 entry
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
