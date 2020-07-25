Sammy Watts

Samuel 'Sammy' N. Watts
Born: October 18, 1928; Oglesby
Died: July 22, 2020; Peru
PERU – Samuel "Sammy" N. Watts, 91, of Peru, died peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at 11:00 AM in St. Valentine's Church in Peru with Rev. J. A. Small officiating. Burial will be in St. Valentine's Cemetery with full military services conducted by the La Salle-Oglesby Veteran's Memorial Group. Visitation will be in the Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle on Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Additional visitation will be on Monday in the church from 10:00 until 11:00 AM.
Sam was born in Oglesby on October 18, 1928 to Samuel and Sophie (DeHasque) Watts. He served with the US Navy in 1949. Sam was a caddy at Deer Park Golf Course, then worked at Lehigh Portland Cement Company, and then Bakelite. He then retired after 23 years of service as a mail carrier with the US Postal Service. He Married Florence Kowalczyk on April 23, 1955.Sam was a youth football coach for 8 years and umpired for 50 years for Little League and girls? softball. He volunteered as a yard marker for youth football, worked at the LP track meets, was asked to help with the St. Bede track meets, volunteered at IVCC football games, and was a Super Fan for LP sports. Sam was a red coat volunteer at IVCH for 9 years and he was an extraordinary minister at St. Valentine's Church where he was a member. His favorite place after retirement was going to John's Place in Peru. Sam's favorite pastime was sitting on his porch listening to the birds singing, his favorite were the wrens. He loved spending time with his grandsons.
Sam is survived by one daughter; Laurie (Mike) Connolly of Romeoville, two sons; Michael Watts and Tom Watts, both of Peru, three grandsons; John, Christopher, and Matthew, one sister Sarah Cudlip of Oglesby, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Florence on August 20, 2008 and one brother; George Watts, on November 11, 1997.
Pallbearers will be his three grandsons, Ken Simcich, Ritch, Don, and Bob Kowalczyk, and Steve and Dave Cudlip.
