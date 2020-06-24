Sandra Burkart

Sandra K. "Sandy" (Teausant) Burkart



Sandra K. "Sandy" (Teausant) Burkart, 68, of Ottawa, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family after courageously fighting a four year battle with breast cancer.



A public visitation will be from 3 to 6 pm, Thursday, July 2 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.



A public celebration of life will be held Friday evening, July 3, at Shoreline Boat Club. She will be laid to rest at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Oakwood Memorial Park.





