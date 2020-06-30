Sandra K. 'Sandy' Burkart
Born: February 12, 1952; Ottawa
Died: June 20, 2020; Ottawa
OTTAWA – Sandra K. "Sandy" (Teausant) Burkart, 68, of Ottawa passed away Saturday, June 20, at home, surrounded by her family after courageously fighting a four-year battle with breast cancer.
A public visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Ottawa Funeral Home. Because of the current COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. A public celebration of life will be Friday evening at Shoreline Boat Club. She will be laid to rest at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Oakwood Memorial Park.
Sandy was born Feb. 12, 1952, in Ottawa to Wesley Teausant and Marilyn Munks. She married Gerry Burkart on June 21, 2001, in Key West, Fla.
She was an Ottawa Township High School and Eastern Illinois graduate. She went on to become the vice president of marketing at Financial Plus Credit Union, where she worked for over 35 years. She was the creator of the Kid's Club and its mascot, "Wiley Wabbit." She was awarded the CUES Marketing Professional of the Year for the state of Illinois on two occasions. Her recognition included 15 CUES Golden Mirror Awards, a CUNA Bridge and three Diamond Marketing Awards. She was a co-host VIP of the televised Easter Seal telethon for many years. She served on the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce board for six years, was the president of the local Crimestoppers Board of Directors for several years, performed with Ottawa Community Players, was on the board of directors for the Tri-County Chapter of Credit Unions, and was inducted into the Illinois Credit Union Hall of Fame. She was also a member of Shoreline Boat Club with her husband, Gerry.
Sandy had a heart of gold and a quick sense of humor that allowed her to rattle off one-liners, one after the other. She was fond of her family, her dogs, playing Shanghai and Liverpool, traveling, boating, and had many close friends.
She is survived by her husband, Gerry Burkart; her stepsons, Jeremy Burkart of Jacksonville, Fla., and Corey Burkart of La Salle; her siblings, Jack (MaryK) Teausant of Ottawa, Terry (Jean Pyszka) Teausant of Peru, and Nanette Taller of Morris; her stepsister, Karen Dudgeon of Ottawa; her mother-in-law, Elsie Burkart of Peru; her brothers-in-law, William Burkart and Ron Burkart of La Salle and Lee (Dee) Burkart of Peru; her sisters-in-law, Regina (Tom) Gualandi of Utica, and Laura Burkart of Sugar Grove; her grandchildren, Cam, Quinn and Kinsley Burkart; and her nieces and nephews, Travis (Chris) Teausant, Danielle (Morgan) McCarthy, Andrea (Josh) Smith, Kenny (Karen) Teausant, and Ben, Jon and Willow Taller.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Ken Dudgeon; her stepsister, Suzann Conley; and her brother-in-law, Dr. Steve Taller.
Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Ottawa, or Pet Project at P.O. Box 163, Ottawa, IL 61350.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com.
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 La Salle St., Ottawa, IL 61350
815-433-0300 www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.