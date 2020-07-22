Sandra R. Pikula



Born: December 23, 1940



Died: July 19, 2020



CHERRY– Sandra Ruth Pikula, 79, of Cherry, died peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones in her son's home after a long battle with cancer.



Sandra was born on December 23, 1940, in Murphysboro, to Kenneth Maurice Jobe and Susan HesterJones Jobe. She graduated from Anna Jonesboro High School in 1958. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a secretarial degree Later, she attended IlllinoisValley Community College to obtain her CNA license.



She met Eugene Richard Pikula in Springfield in 1964 and they were married on December 30, 1965. They had one son, Eugene Kenneth Pikula whom she loved very much Gene would talk with his mother daily and would do anything for her. Sandy was raised Baptist. Later in life, she became a member of Mighty Word Church in La Salle. Sandy looked forward to going to church every Sunday with her son, and enjoyed worshiping the Lord. Sandy was a woman of great faith. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and turned to Him and found great peace in Him; especially towards the end of her life. In her lastdays, she was willing and excited about going home to Him. Sandy had a smile that would light up a room. People often felt instant joy when Sandy greeted you with her beautiful smile and warm embrace.



Sandy worked at Illinois Valley Community Hospital as a CNA for 30 years, in private duty for10 years and at St. Bede Academy as a CNA, taking care of the ailing monks. She also worked at the Spring Valley Nursing Home part time. Sandy enjoyed cooking and caring for others. She especiallyenjoyed hosting Fourth of July parties for her husband, Gene, her son, Gene, daughter-in-law, Marsha, her four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She was their greatest supporter and their greatest cheerleader.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sue Ann Peters; and her brother, Gene Earl Jobe.



Survivors are herhusband, Eugene Pikula of Cherry; her son, Eugene Kenneth (Marsha) Pikula of Spring Valley; four grandchildren, Angel Valdez (Tom Hauth) of Wisconsin, Steven (Amanda) Valdez of Dalzell, Kyle Pikula of Spring Valley, Adrianna Pikula of Spring Valley; four great-grandchildren, Ava ,Ian, and Jax Hauth of Wisconsin and Gabriella Valdez of Dalzell; her brother, Kenneth (Doris) Jobe of Virginia Beach;; five nephews; and two nieces.



Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the Fiocchi Funeral Home, Cherry with Rev. Chico Perez officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. A short interment service will follow in the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Cherry.



Pallbearers will be Steven Valdez, Kyle Pikula, John Peters, Cameron Savage, Nick Perez and Tom Hauth. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Wasik, Ava Hauth, IanHauth, Jax Hauth and Gabriella Valdez.



Memorials may bedirected to Sandra's family.





