Sarah J. urbanowski
Died: March 28, 2020; Chicago
CHICAGO - Sarah Jane Urbanowski, 45, died peacefully in her home on March 28, 2020 with her husband and parents by her side.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in La Salle, Illinois. On Saturday, July 11, 2020, an additional visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass at 10 a.m., also at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery in LaSalle,.
Prior to attending in person, please visit cdop.org/reopen for health & safety protocols for the Catholic Church. Additionally, the Mass will be live streamed on the La Salle Catholic Parishes Facebook page.
Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Died: March 28, 2020; Chicago
CHICAGO - Sarah Jane Urbanowski, 45, died peacefully in her home on March 28, 2020 with her husband and parents by her side.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in La Salle, Illinois. On Saturday, July 11, 2020, an additional visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass at 10 a.m., also at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery in LaSalle,.
Prior to attending in person, please visit cdop.org/reopen for health & safety protocols for the Catholic Church. Additionally, the Mass will be live streamed on the La Salle Catholic Parishes Facebook page.
Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.