Sebastian 'Bud' P. DeSerf
Born: December 27, 1936; Spring Valley
Died: May 18, 2020; Peoria
PEORIA – Sebastian "Bud" P. DeSerf, 83, of Ladd passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
A visitation and celebration of life will be held at the Hurst Funeral Home in Ladd at a later date.
Bud was born in Spring Valley on December 27, 1936 to Sebastian and Mary Lou (Barto) DeSerf. He was a 1954 graduate of Hall High School. After high school, he enlisted with the US Navy and served from 1954 to 1957. On May 9, 1959, Bud married Carol Ann Lanzi at St. Benedict's Church in Ladd. He worked and retired from Dahlgren's Incorporated.
Bud was a former member of St. Benedict's Church and most recently a member of Nativity of Our Lord. He was a member of the Ladd American Legion where he served at bar chairman for 20 years. Bud also enjoyed golfing.
Bud is survived by his wife, Carol Ann of Ladd; his son, Mark DeSerf of South Hampton, NY; cousins; three nephews; and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law & mother-in-law, Leno and Olga Lanzi.
Published in News Tribune on May 21, 2020.