Shannon M. Magnafici
Shannon M. Magnafici

Born: May 12, 1969

Died: August 12, 2020

OGLESBY – Shannon M. (Henry) Magnafici, 51, of Oglesby died August 12, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley following a brief illness.

Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the home of her brother, Kenneth Henry. A celebration of her life and luncheon will follow.

Shannon was born May 12, 1969, the daughter of James and Mary (Bolwin) Henry. Shannon worked at Casey's in Oglesby. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren were her life.

She is survived by a son, Josh (Haylee) Jett of East Moline; her mother, Mary Henry of Oglesby; three brothers, Mike (Janette) Henry of Columbia, MO, Kenneth (Connie Tunget) of Oglesby and Kevin (Tracy) Henry of Oglesby; and five grandchildren, Alix, Jamie, Oresto, Leeim and Oaklee.

She was preceded in death by her father; and a daughter, Sarah Henry on September 24, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
