Sharon A. Hesik
1944 - 2020
Sharon A. Hesik

Born: March 3, 1944; Elmhurst

Died: April 30, 2020; Mendota

SUBLETTE – Sharon A. Hesik, 75 of Sublette, passed away April 30, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Sharon was born March 3, 1944 in Elmhurst to Donald and Gladine (Surkamer) Cunningham. She married Frank Hesik on April 1, 1962. Sharon enjoyed gardening and was a great cook. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Frank of Sublette; two sons, Frank Hesik of Columbus, Ohio and Edward Hesik of Aurora; three daughters, Tina (Brian) Alberts of Elburn, Sheila (Darrell) Pierce of West Brooklyn and Angie (Jon) Westmas of Montgomery; sister, Betty Lynn Cesaretti of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded by her parents; two brothers, Donald Cunningham and Doug Cunningham; and two sisters, Dorothy Wallenfang and Joan Church.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.


Published in News Tribune on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
