Sharon Boles-Dodge
Spring Valley – Sharon Boles-Dodge, 51, of Spring Valley, died June 2, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be Sunday June 28th from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM in theH urst Funeral Home in La Salle.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.