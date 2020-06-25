Sharon Boles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Boles-Dodge

Spring Valley – Sharon Boles-Dodge, 51, of Spring Valley, died June 2, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be Sunday June 28th from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM in theH urst Funeral Home in La Salle.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved