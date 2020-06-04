Sharon Boles-Dodge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Boles-Dodge

Born: February 17, 1969; Westmont

Died: June 2, 2020; Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY – Sharon Boles-Dodge, 51, of Spring Valley, died unexpectedly at her home on June 2, 2020.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle.

Sharon was born in Westmont on February 17, 1969 to Roy and Joan (Steger) Dodge Sr. She was a registered nurse at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.Sharon loved animals. She was inseparable with her dog and best friend Maggie. They went everywhere together and their favorite was the dog park. She also enjoyed going to church.

Sharon is survived by one son, Adam (Maci Morgan) Boles of Peru and one daughter, Amanda Boles of Lockport; two brothers, Rick (SheryLee) Dodge of Elgin and Roy (Cynthia) Dodge of Buckeye, AZ; one sister, Dawn (Al) Kressman of Lockport; and her dog Maggie.

She was preceded in death by he,r parents.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved