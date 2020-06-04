Sharon Boles-Dodge
Born: February 17, 1969; Westmont
Died: June 2, 2020; Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – Sharon Boles-Dodge, 51, of Spring Valley, died unexpectedly at her home on June 2, 2020.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle.
Sharon was born in Westmont on February 17, 1969 to Roy and Joan (Steger) Dodge Sr. She was a registered nurse at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.Sharon loved animals. She was inseparable with her dog and best friend Maggie. They went everywhere together and their favorite was the dog park. She also enjoyed going to church.
Sharon is survived by one son, Adam (Maci Morgan) Boles of Peru and one daughter, Amanda Boles of Lockport; two brothers, Rick (SheryLee) Dodge of Elgin and Roy (Cynthia) Dodge of Buckeye, AZ; one sister, Dawn (Al) Kressman of Lockport; and her dog Maggie.
She was preceded in death by he,r parents.

Published in News Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.