Shawna RosenowDied: May 31, 2020; La SalleLA SALLE – Shawna Rosenow, 42, of La Salle, formerly of Buda, died unexpectedly in her home on May 31, 2020.Private services will be in the Buda Cemetery in Buda. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting her family.