Shawna Rosenow
Died: May 31, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Shawna Rosenow, 42, of La Salle, formerly of Buda, died unexpectedly in her home on May 31, 2020.
Private services will be in the Buda Cemetery in Buda. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting her family.

Published in News Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.