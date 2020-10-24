Sheila K. Duttlinger
Born: March 18, 1950; Mendota
Died: October 22, 2020; Barrington
MENDOTA – Sheila K. (Gordon) Duttlinger, 60, of Mendota, passed away peacefully in the early morning of October 22, 2020 at Journey Care Center, Barrington, surrounded by her husband and daughters.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mendota with Rev. Ken Gibson officiating. Private burial will follow at Restland Cemetery, Mendota. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home. Face masks and social distancing are appreciated. The family requests no photos be taken during the viewing hours at the funeral home and church.
Sheila was born March 18, 1960 in Mendota to Leslie and Doris (Catterton) Gordon. She married Gary Duttlinger in 2005. Sheila graduated from Mendota High School in 1978. She received her associate's degree in human services from Illinois Valley Community College. She was a valued member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was a dedicated Sunday school teacher for many years. She was employed as a machine operator at Sundstrand for 23 years and also worked at the Mendota Laundry Center. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Gary of Mendota; four daughters, Christina McClure of Menifee, California, and Nicole Edgcomb, Charnelle (Andrew) Fara and Bethany (Aaron) Lijewski, all of Ladd; three stepchildren, Jessica (Todd) Foreman, Andrew (Amy) Duttlinger and Josh (Tara) Duttlinger; three brothers, Charles, Jimmy and Steven Gordon; two sisters, Colleen Borman and Carol Politsch; and 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; two brothers; and her daughter, Rachel Abrams.
Memorials may be directed to the favorite charity of the donor's choice
.