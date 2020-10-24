Dear Gary & Family: I am so sorry for your huge loss of Sheila - wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt.....

Sheila was noticeably a dedicated Grandmother. Her love for children carried over to her church family when she taught the little ones at St. John's Sunday School for years. Sheila was a pillar in the front row & an usher at St. John's 5:00 Sat. Chapel service for years. Charnelle & Bethany, it was a pleasure to see Sheila raise both of you & your children at St. John's. Christina, I remember when your health situation called Sheila to be with you in CA. She loved all of you here on Earth and now her angelic love will continue to come down from Heaven to you ALL. This is a great smiling pic of Sheila on the Merritt site. Prayers for your comfort & PEACE. from Cyndy Kreiser

Cynthia Kreiser

Friend