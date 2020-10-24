1/1
Sheila K. Duttlinger
1960 - 2020
Sheila K. Duttlinger

Born: March 18, 1950; Mendota

Died: October 22, 2020; Barrington

MENDOTA – Sheila K. (Gordon) Duttlinger, 60, of Mendota, passed away peacefully in the early morning of October 22, 2020 at Journey Care Center, Barrington, surrounded by her husband and daughters.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mendota with Rev. Ken Gibson officiating. Private burial will follow at Restland Cemetery, Mendota. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home. Face masks and social distancing are appreciated. The family requests no photos be taken during the viewing hours at the funeral home and church.

Sheila was born March 18, 1960 in Mendota to Leslie and Doris (Catterton) Gordon. She married Gary Duttlinger in 2005. Sheila graduated from Mendota High School in 1978. She received her associate's degree in human services from Illinois Valley Community College. She was a valued member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was a dedicated Sunday school teacher for many years. She was employed as a machine operator at Sundstrand for 23 years and also worked at the Mendota Laundry Center. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Gary of Mendota; four daughters, Christina McClure of Menifee, California, and Nicole Edgcomb, Charnelle (Andrew) Fara and Bethany (Aaron) Lijewski, all of Ladd; three stepchildren, Jessica (Todd) Foreman, Andrew (Amy) Duttlinger and Josh (Tara) Duttlinger; three brothers, Charles, Jimmy and Steven Gordon; two sisters, Colleen Borman and Carol Politsch; and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; two brothers; and her daughter, Rachel Abrams.

Memorials may be directed to the favorite charity of the donor's choice.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
OCT
27
Burial
Restland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Sheila's passing. Very caring person inside and out. Always loved seeing her smiling face. Gone but never forgotten.
Mary Escatel
Friend
October 23, 2020
Dear Gary & Family: I am so sorry for your huge loss of Sheila - wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt.....
Sheila was noticeably a dedicated Grandmother. Her love for children carried over to her church family when she taught the little ones at St. John's Sunday School for years. Sheila was a pillar in the front row & an usher at St. John's 5:00 Sat. Chapel service for years. Charnelle & Bethany, it was a pleasure to see Sheila raise both of you & your children at St. John's. Christina, I remember when your health situation called Sheila to be with you in CA. She loved all of you here on Earth and now her angelic love will continue to come down from Heaven to you ALL. This is a great smiling pic of Sheila on the Merritt site. Prayers for your comfort & PEACE. from Cyndy Kreiser
Cynthia Kreiser
Friend
October 23, 2020
Gary, we're just so sorry. Praying for you and your entire family. Sheila was a bright light, one of a kind. We'll miss her.
Susan Presley
Friend
October 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Skylar & Devin Carlson
Family
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carol Politsch
Sister
