|
|
Sheila K. Razo
Died: April 26, 2020; Marseilles
LA SALLE – Sheila K. Razo, 64, of the greater La Salle area, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at Aperion Care Marseilles in Marseilles, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk with Pastor Derek Johnsen officiating. Burial will follow at Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk.
For more information or to sign the online guest book please visit www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com