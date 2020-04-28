News Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
13160 West Route 34
Somonauk, IL 60552
(815) 498-2363
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Razo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila K. Razo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila K. Razo Obituary
Sheila K. Razo

Died: April 26, 2020; Marseilles

LA SALLE – Sheila K. Razo, 64, of the greater La Salle area, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at Aperion Care Marseilles in Marseilles, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk with Pastor Derek Johnsen officiating. Burial will follow at Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk.

For more information or to sign the online guest book please visit www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
View Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -