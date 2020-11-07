Sheryl A. Barnhart
Born: September 12, 1950; Spring Valley
Died: November 4, 2020; Peoria
PRINCETON – Sheryl Ann (Johnson) Barnhart, 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at OSF St. Francis in Peoria, IL, after showing much bravery and losing her battle with lymphoma.
Sheryl was born in Spring Valley, IL on September 12, 1950 to the late Burdette and Bessie (Smith) Johnson. She was a graduate of Henry Senachwine High School, Class of 1968.She met her love, Fred Barnhart, on a blind date. They married on August 23, 1969 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton, IL.
She was a stay at home mom while her children were young, working at Jostens after graduating high school and then the Ranch House in Bureau. She also served as a teacher's aide at Leepertown Grade School in Bureau. She eventually began working for the Bureau County Circuit Clerk's Office as an assistant clerk. She retired in 2012. She was a member of the Women's Fellowship at Bureau Congregational Church, a Village of Bureau Trustee, Leepertown Library Board Member, T.O.P.S. and a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Princeton.
Sheryl loved to cook and watch The Food Network. Her favorite was Ree Drummond, a.k.a The Pioneer Woman. She loved cookbooks and had quite the collection. She enjoyed watching a good Hallmark movie any time of year, and loved decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. She had quite the snowman and Santa collection. Her favorite thing to do was hang out with her husband Fred and family. She loved keeping the grandkids. Playing games and baking cookies were just two of the many favorite things they did together. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was kind, caring and loving, and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Fred; three children, Janet (Bob) Lund of Hennepin, IL, Cyndi (Jeff) Sondgeroth of Bureau, IL, and Paul Barnhart of Bureau, IL; three grandchildren, Matthew Schennum, Sarah Schennum and Avery Sondgeroth; one sister, Carolyn Johnson; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Johnson.
Sheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Burdette and Bessie Johnson and one brother, Ron Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bureau Fire Protection District, Leepertown Public Library or donor's choice in Sheryl's name.
A visitation will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Princeton, IL on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Princeton, officiated by Father Mike Schaab. Graveside services to follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bureau, IL. Facemasks are required for the visitation and all services.
