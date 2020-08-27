Shirley A. McKenzie
Born: October 28, 1937; Lostant
Died: August 23, 2020; Pontiac
STREATOR – Shirley A. McKenzie, 82, of Streator, formerly of Lostant, passed away, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at OSF Heathcare in Pontiac.
Private graveside services where held at St. John's Cemetery, Lostant, with Rev. Robert Spilman officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.
Shirley was born October 28, 1937 in Lostant to Harold C. and Bertha (Fitzpatrick) McKenzie. She graduated from Lostant High School, and worked at Owens-Brockway in Streator until retirement. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and Glassworker Local #140.
She is survived by a brother, Harold D. McKenzie of Lostant; one niece, Charmayne McKenzie; and four nephews, Richard, John, Dan and Todd McKenzie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert McKenzie and Richard McKenzie.
Memorial contributions may be directed to donor's choice.
