1/1
Shirley A. McKenzie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. McKenzie

Born: October 28, 1937; Lostant

Died: August 23, 2020; Pontiac

STREATOR – Shirley A. McKenzie, 82, of Streator, formerly of Lostant, passed away, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at OSF Heathcare in Pontiac.

Private graveside services where held at St. John's Cemetery, Lostant, with Rev. Robert Spilman officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.

Shirley was born October 28, 1937 in Lostant to Harold C. and Bertha (Fitzpatrick) McKenzie. She graduated from Lostant High School, and worked at Owens-Brockway in Streator until retirement. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and Glassworker Local #140.

She is survived by a brother, Harold D. McKenzie of Lostant; one niece, Charmayne McKenzie; and four nephews, Richard, John, Dan and Todd McKenzie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert McKenzie and Richard McKenzie.

Memorial contributions may be directed to donor's choice.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home - Lostant
406 West Third Street
Lostant, IL 61334
(815) 223-0184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home - Lostant

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved