Shirley A. Nowlin
1939 - 2020
Shirley A. Nowlin

Died: June 4, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Shirley Ann Nowlin, 80, formerly of Mendota, died June 4, 2020 at Liberty Village, Princeton.

Arrangements are pending at Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
