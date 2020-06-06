Shirley A. Nowlin
Died: June 4, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Shirley Ann Nowlin, 80, formerly of Mendota, died June 4, 2020 at Liberty Village, Princeton.
Arrangements are pending at Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.