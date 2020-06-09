Shirley A. Nowlin
1939 - 2020
Shirley A. nowlin

Born: September 28, 1939; Beulah, North Dakota

Died: June 4, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Shirley Ann Nowlin, 80, formerly of Mendota, passed away June 4, 2020 at Liberty Village, Princeton.

Private family services will be held at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota at 10 a.m. Tuesday June 9th, with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Public graveside services will be held at Restland Cemetery, Mendota at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 9th.

Shirley was born September 28, 1939 in Beulah, North Dakota to Henry and Louise (Schmidt) Becker. She married Kenneth Nowlin June 21, 1959 at First United Methodist Church, Mendota.

Shirley and her husband were foster parents to many children. There was not a child they didn't love. She ran a dog grooming business out of her home and also did home daycare in Mendota for over 20 years. She moved to Omaha and worked at Bergan Mercy Daycare Center for several years before retiring in Illinois.

Shirley is survived by her three children, Jeff Nowlin of Ashton, Steve (Janice) Nowlin of Mendota and Penny Collier of Omaha, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica Phillips) Nowlin, Allie (Michael) Springsteen, Brandon (Brittany Johansen) Collier, Spencer Collier, Cassidy Collier, Dawn Nowlin and Jordan Nowlin; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Trolson Gavin Springsteen and Emma Springsteen, with two more on the way; and three sisters, Caroline (Dennis) Davis of Stillman Valley, Kathie (Louie) Maffioli of Rockford and Betty Wynstra of Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth in 1987; and her sister, Fran Ward.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss, many earlier years memories with Shirley and family.
David Mauch
Friend
June 8, 2020
Penny so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Jan Baxter
Friend
June 8, 2020
Penny & Janice- thinking of you and the heartbreaking loss of your Mother. May she rest in peace. May God bless your entire family during this difficult time.
Kelly Krumpkitsch
Friend
June 8, 2020
Iam thinking of you and your family Penny! Love you guys!
Linda Gochenour
Friend
June 8, 2020
Bob and I are sorry to hear this! Our thoughts and prayers to all of you!
Lauri Perkins
June 8, 2020
Our families go way back, as our dads worked together at one time & our parents were friends. My mom & dad, Clare & Libby Akey, thought the world of your parents. I had a daughter in 1979, and you mom took care of her a few days a week until our move to Rockford, January 1981, Sarah loved her & so did I! My mom just passed away December 20th, 2019, so you are all in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time, it is never easy to lose your mother...
Rhonda & Frank Schmitt
Friend
June 8, 2020
My heart aches at this news. Shirley was like a second mother to me. I spent all my days as a kid in her daycare and loved her so very much. I have so many fond memories of her. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family.
Molly Aughenbaugh
Friend
June 8, 2020
June 7, 2020
Kim Cleary
Neighbor
