Shirley A. nowlin



Born: September 28, 1939; Beulah, North Dakota



Died: June 4, 2020; Princeton



PRINCETON – Shirley Ann Nowlin, 80, formerly of Mendota, passed away June 4, 2020 at Liberty Village, Princeton.



Private family services will be held at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota at 10 a.m. Tuesday June 9th, with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Public graveside services will be held at Restland Cemetery, Mendota at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 9th.



Shirley was born September 28, 1939 in Beulah, North Dakota to Henry and Louise (Schmidt) Becker. She married Kenneth Nowlin June 21, 1959 at First United Methodist Church, Mendota.



Shirley and her husband were foster parents to many children. There was not a child they didn't love. She ran a dog grooming business out of her home and also did home daycare in Mendota for over 20 years. She moved to Omaha and worked at Bergan Mercy Daycare Center for several years before retiring in Illinois.



Shirley is survived by her three children, Jeff Nowlin of Ashton, Steve (Janice) Nowlin of Mendota and Penny Collier of Omaha, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica Phillips) Nowlin, Allie (Michael) Springsteen, Brandon (Brittany Johansen) Collier, Spencer Collier, Cassidy Collier, Dawn Nowlin and Jordan Nowlin; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Trolson Gavin Springsteen and Emma Springsteen, with two more on the way; and three sisters, Caroline (Dennis) Davis of Stillman Valley, Kathie (Louie) Maffioli of Rockford and Betty Wynstra of Wisconsin.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth in 1987; and her sister, Fran Ward.



Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store