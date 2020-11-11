Shirley Ann Klein
Born: June 18, 1931
Died: November 9, 2020
CHERRY – Mrs. Shirley Ann Klein passed away on November 9 surrounded by her loving family.
A life long resident of Cherry, IL, she and her husband called Spring Valley Living Center home the last 4 years.
She was born June 18, 1931 to Richard and Anna Gillan. She attended Cherry High School and graduated in 1949 from LaMoille High School. The former Shirley Gillan married Harold Robert Klein November 26, 1953 at Holy Trinity Church in Cherry after dating for five years.
Prior to becoming a homemaker, she worked at Westclox in Peru. Shirley was an avid cook and baker who enjoyed spoiling her family with her delicious breads, cinnamon rolls and pies. Although she raised seven children, her door was always open to help care for and spoil the many grandkids and grandpuppies to come.
Mrs. Klein was a member of Holy Trinity Church and their Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband, Harold of nearly 67 years; son , Mike (Lynn) Klein of Cherry; and daughters, Lori (Jack) Dippel of McNabb, Julie (Frank) Niewinski of Mark, Colleen (Ted) Kuziela of Naperville and Tracy (Jim) Gallagher of Bloomington. She also had 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Renee (Bud) McAllister; son, Marty Klein; and 11 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus & Mary (religious order of her granddaughter) or IVAR for her love of furry friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
A Mass of Celebration will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. and burial in the Miner's Memorial Cemetery.
Dysart–Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
A special thanks to all our caregivers, Mary, Joanne, Linda, PJ, Nick, Erin, the staff of Hospice, Cathy and the loving residents of SVLC, we are grateful for all your kindness.
Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com