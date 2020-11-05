Shirley L. Garner
Born: November 27, 1923; Peru
Died: November 2, 2020; Peru
OGLESBY – Shirley L. Garner, 96, formerly of Oglesby, died at 1:55 p.m. November 2, 2020 in Heritage Health of Peru.
Private services will be in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby with burial in Peru City Cemetery.
Shirley was born November 27, 1923 in Peru to George and Theresa (Deisbeck) Halpin. She married Edwin "Ted" Garner December 4, 1944. He died in August 1995. Shirley was a graduate of Oglesby Public Schools, and a 1941 graduate of La Salle-Peru Township High Schools.
Shirley worked at Supreme Dairy, Ben Franklin's and Indiana General. Shirley was a longtime member of Oglesby Union Church and the Eastern Star. Shirley enjoyed painting, reading, sewing and singing in the Union Church and with the Harmonaires. But her biggest joy was being with her family.
She is survived by a son, Harold (Julie) Garner of Ottawa; a daughter, Laurie (David) Mapes of Zion, five grandchildren, Seth (Lisa) Mapes, Josh (Nicole) Mapes, Derek Garner, Abbie(Todd) Krafft and Jason Garner; nine great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Kayla, Matthew, Savannah, Katelyn, Davin, Drew, Ethan and Evan; and six great-great-grandchildren, Helena, Violet, Virgil, Elliot, Wyatt and Liam.
She was preceded in death by herhusband and a sister, Marilyn Erickson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Oglesby Union Church.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildrenand great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com