Shirley M. Ricci
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. Ricci

Died: June 25, 2020; Spring Valley

OTTAWA – Shirley M. (Fuller) Ricci, age 94, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Aperion Care Spring Valley.

Funeral services were June 30, 2020, at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home . Private interment was at DeBolt Cemetery, Wedron.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved