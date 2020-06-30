Shirley M. Ricci
Shirley M. Ricci

Died: June 25, 2020; Spring Valley

OTTAWA – Shirley M. (Fuller) Ricci, age 94, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Aperion Care Spring Valley.

Funeral services were June 30, 2020, at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home . Private interment was at DeBolt Cemetery, Wedron.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
