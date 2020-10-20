Shirley Pruitt
Born: August 28, 1951
Died: October 17, 2020
RUTLAND – Shirley Pruitt, 69, of Rutland passed away on October 17, 2020.
Shirley was born in Oxly, MO on August 28, 1951 to Henry and Fredia (Reynolds) Bridgeforth. She graduated from Minonk High School in 1968. She married Allie T. Pruitt Jr. on February 14, 1970 in Brighton, right after his return from service in Vietnam. Shirley worked for many years at the Comfort Inn in Pontiac. Being a wife, mother, and daughter was Shirley's purpose in life. She loved flowers.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Allie; three sons, Todd, Jeff, and Gary Pruitt; five brothers, Richard Bridgeforth, Arthur Bridgeforth, Charles Bridgeforth, Bill "Bo" Bridgeforth, and John Bridgeforth; three sisters, Maudie Bates, Merry (Ray) Dupske, and Carolyn (Bob) Arndt; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Homer and Jerry Bridgeforth; and her sister, Kathy Green.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society
or DAV
(Disabled American Veterans
).
Private graveside services will be in the Rutland Cemetery. The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is assisting the family with arrangements.
