Shirley Marie (CARR) Sandquist
Died: March 1, 2020; Elwood
ELWOOD - Shirley Marie (Carr) Sandquist, 76, of Elwood, IL passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Duane Williams officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in the News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020