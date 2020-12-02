Shirley Swartz
Born: December 27, 1935; in Piety Hill, IL
Died: November 28, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Shirley Swartz, 84, of La Salle, passed away November 28, 2020 in Pleasant View Nursing Home in Ottawa.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday in Oakwood Cemetery in La Salle with The Very Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Visitation will be in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry or Lily Pads in Peru.
Mrs. Swartz was born in Piety Hill on December 27, 1935 to John and Marie (Kowalski) Gerrard. She married James Swartz and he died in September of 1991. She was a cook at St. Roch's Grade School and also worked at A&P Supermarket in LaSalle.
She enjoyed cooking and baking.
Mrs. Swartz is survived by one daughter, Susan Swartz, two sons, John F. and James Swartz; four grandchildren, Sarah, Nick, April and Alissa; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband James, half-brother Ed Kowalski, one brotherJohn Jack Gerrard and three sisters, Thelma Ward, Roberta Sarosinski and Marilyn Gerrard.
