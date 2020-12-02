1/1
Shirley Swartz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Swartz

Born: December 27, 1935; in Piety Hill, IL

Died: November 28, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Shirley Swartz, 84, of La Salle, passed away November 28, 2020 in Pleasant View Nursing Home in Ottawa.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday in Oakwood Cemetery in La Salle with The Very Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Visitation will be in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry or Lily Pads in Peru.

Mrs. Swartz was born in Piety Hill on December 27, 1935 to John and Marie (Kowalski) Gerrard. She married James Swartz and he died in September of 1991. She was a cook at St. Roch's Grade School and also worked at A&P Supermarket in LaSalle.

She enjoyed cooking and baking.

Mrs. Swartz is survived by one daughter, Susan Swartz, two sons, John F. and James Swartz; four grandchildren, Sarah, Nick, April and Alissa; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband James, half-brother Ed Kowalski, one brotherJohn Jack Gerrard and three sisters, Thelma Ward, Roberta Sarosinski and Marilyn Gerrard.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved