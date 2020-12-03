Sigifredo Miranda
Born: December 4, 1946; in Harlingen, TX
Died: November 20, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Sigifredo Miranda, 73, of DePue, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded and a Celebration of Life service will be planned in the spring. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
Sigifredo was born on December 4, 1946 in Harlingen, TX, to Jose and Bertha Cantu. He had been a long-time employee at Motorwheel in Mendota.
Sigifredo's hobbies were all things outdoors... he was an avid hunter and especially hunted deer. He loved fishing and camping, and spending time with Fran, his girlfriend, and her dogs. He loved to cook and to go out to eat with friends and family. He enjoyed watching hunting and fishing shows. He also was AMAZING at taking vehicles apart and putting them back together /fixing them with his son- in -law, brothers, and nephews.
Sigifredo's family includes his children, Sigifredo Miranda Jr. of DePue, IL; Anna (Miranda) Ivey (deceased) and husband David Ivey (deceased) and their children, Jon Micheal Miranda and Ruby Pearl Ivey; Sandra (Miranda) Alvarez (husband, Norman) of Katy, TX and her child Jacklyn Paige Miranda and grandson (Sigifredo's great- grandson) Haven Robert Miller; Joseph Eric Miranda (wife, Cammie) of Pasco, WA, and their children, Joseph Eric Miranda Jr, Brian Miranda, Josiah Miranda, Mia Miranda, Arianna Miranda, Braille Miranda and granddaughter (Sigifredo's first great-grandchild) Nevaeh Star Miranda; Jose Mario Miranda of Cherry, IL; and Monique Sophia (Miranda) Gimbal (husband Matthew John Gimbal) of Granville, IL and their children, Peyton Zander Squire, Emmett Richard Gimbal, and Catalina Sophia Sigi Gimbal. Sigifredo's siblings, of which he was the second oldest, include, Jose Miranda (deceased), Gudberto Miranda (deceased), Maggie Mitchell, Julie Martin, Maricela Olivo, Victor Miranda, Armando Miranda, David Miranda, Ruth Roland, Issac Miranda, and Samuel Miranda. Also surviving is Sigifredo's girlfriend, Fran Peterson.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com