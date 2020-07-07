1/1
Staci J. "Staci J" Sessler
1976 - 2020
Staci J. 'Staci J.' Sessler

Born: March 10, 1976

Died: June 29, 2020

MENDOTA – Staci Jessica Sessler, "Staci J," 44, left this world after putting up one hell of a "Staci J fight" on June 29, due to complications of surgery at IVCH.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendota, near her cherished Grandpa Louie and her treasured baby, Skye. Visitation was Monday at the funeral home. Wearing a face mask is required.

Staci was born March 10, 1976, in Spring Valley on a beautiful spring-like day to Gary L. and Pat (Baird) Sessler.

Staci was an outgoing and gregarious person her whole life through, always looking out for others, willing to help in anyway, and actively assuming the fight for any underdog or injustice she encountered, and she never met a stranger.

She attended Clown's Corner Preschool, where her teachers reported her marshaling and organizing her classmates at the tender age of four. She moved on to Holy Cross grade school, where she excelled academically, allowing her to tutor some of her fellow students struggling in class. While in grade school, she became one of the "Five Musketeers" – five young ladies who, to this day, support one another through all life throws at them. She was very active in Mendota Camp Fire Boys and Girls, holding leadership positions at an early age. After a summer biology class, she asked to switch schools to pursue a more in-depth quest of the subject that fascinated her, and found delight and challenge through her favorite teachers, Bill Garthe and Dave Brewer.

After graduating from Northbrook, she made a careful, informed choice to attend St. Bede Academy. When asked, "What would you like St. Bede to do for your daughter?" her parents, quickly and succinctly answered, "Stop her from saying she is so bored with school." They did, placing her in honors classes where she was challenged and exposed to other kids as bright and inquisitive as she had always been, competing in Scholastic Bowl, where she cemented lifelong friendships with "her boys." She was a four-year member of the Lady Bruins basketball team and loved participating in their alumni game. She received her associate degree from IVCC, working in the tech center and the counseling office, and serving as the editor for the Apache newspaper.

After a debilitating fight with Crohn's disease that derailed her soon-to-be career as a National Hooters Girl trainer, she changed her focus from pursuing a degree in archaeology to physical and social sciences. She received her bachelor's degree from Governor?s State University in 2006, while losing and grieving for her precious Skye.

Music always held a high place in Staci's life, performing in Illinois Valley Youth Symphony; the SBA pit orchestra, when she wasn't performing on stage; marching band, jazz band, both at SBA and IVCC. But her proudest musical accomplishment was picking up the trumpet and learning how to not only play but excel, so she could perform with the VFW Memorial Squad, Post #4079, so her Grandpa always had a bugler for taps, a labor of love for over 30 years, most recently participating in Taps Across America in May. She was a member of Bugles Across America. She was an avid Cubs, Bulls and 303 fan.

Staci was highly active in her community, near and far. Always one to help others out of her own tragedy, her daughter Storm's disabilities prompted her to join other NICU moms founding the Little Miracles Parent Advisory group for the Rockford Memorial NICU (now Mercy Hospital). Her loss of daughter, Skye, and her work with WIC where she was a breastfeeding advocate, had her donating 16 gallons of milk to the Indian Mother's Milk Bank after Skye's death. She was an executive board member, AFSCME Local 3700, holding the only position reserved for extension employees; a new board member with IVCIL, she also volunteered at Salvation Army, Streator, and an active Special Olympics supporter and volunteer.  

She worked at University of Illinois Extension for 13 years as a Community Worker/SNAP-Ed, Fitness and Nutrition Programs specialist, and as the U of I-Bureau County site coordinator; and later as an outreach specialist at Tri-County Opportunities Council. Most recently she accepted the position of food service director and co-teacher, through the Regional Office of Education, in the SAFE school program. Just this year, Staci received the Support Staff Award for Excellence. She recently began a "side hustle," as she liked to call it, supporting and encouraging women to let their beauty shine through Younique, and loved the changes she affected.

She is survived by her life partner and father of her girls, Todd Hannen; daughters, Savannah, Storm and Serenity, as well as her stepchildren, Nicholas and Brooke Hannen; grandson, Jacob Lee Hannen; her parents, Gary and Pat; her siblings, Justin, Amber and Finn Sessler; nephew, Austin Sessler, who stole her heart the moment he was born; and her grandmothers, Florence "Mickey" Baird and Marge (Sessler) Nance.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Skye, in infancy; her grandfathers, Louie Baird and Oscar Sessler, as well as her stepgrandmother, Rose (Bornemann) Sessler.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home
JUL
7
Service
02:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home
15 entries
July 6, 2020
Although I only knew Staci for the past 5 years, she became one of my favorite people to hang out with at 303 shows. I will miss her hugs and laughter. She will be greatly missed Sending huge hugs to Todd and the girls ❤
Stacey Kemp
Friend
July 6, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Baker
July 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Elvis and Tiffany Woodruff
July 4, 2020
Rest in Peace , Staci. Rejoice in your reunion with your baby girl Skye.
Kelly Walter
Acquaintance
July 4, 2020
Im deeply sorry to hear of Stacis passing. She was a true original and strong woman. Shell be deeply missed by my sisters and me. Staci performed TAPS at my moms graveside service on a very hot June day in 2012, per our request. We knew she would give a proper real time performance and for that we will treasure her always.
Teri McCauley
Friend
July 4, 2020
Staci defines what a friend should be. She would always offer to help or would just listen. We should all live and love like her.....
Brian Sartain
Friend
July 3, 2020
Her passion is in all of us, to motivate us, and to live the best life we have! The sorrow is real! My sincere condolences to Todd, Savannah, Storm, and Serenity! With all my heart and soul, LOVE Glenda Mercado
Glenda Mercado
Friend
July 3, 2020
Sympathy to the entire family.May God comfort all of you during this time of loss.
Carol Vandre
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Staci was special to us. Every time we saw her, we were greeted with a warm smile and a tight hug. A beautiful girl... gone too soon. Our sympathy to her family.
Dan and Donna Marenda
Friend
July 3, 2020
I loved this lady we had so much fun when she worked at the after-school program in Malden and we kept in contact after that my deepest sympathy for her family
Pat Herbolsheimer
Friend
July 3, 2020
Will miss you, Baby Girl. Fly High with the Angels.
Blanca Martinez
Friend
July 3, 2020
We are so sorry about your tremendous loss. The world wont be the same. From sherrys sister and brother in law.
Christine Alvarado
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Sending prayers and hugs to all who loved her. She was truly an amazing woman, and I am so honored to have called her my friend. She was truly beautiful, inside and out and always took the time to listen, to help and to love everyone around her. I will miss her terribly!
Becky (Richardson) Shadlich
Friend
July 2, 2020
We would like to send our condolences to Stacis family. She will be remembered by us for her smile and her great personality.
Joe and Carol Magana
Friend
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Staci was a wonderful coworker and respected friend. I will miss her a lot! Thinking of all you you and praying your hearts will heal!
Monico Nunez
Friend
