Stan ErwinBorn: March 12, 1930; Fairfax, MODied: June 19, 2020; Mendota, ILMendota – Stan Erwin, 90, of Mendota passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Private services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Mendota, with Rev. Susan Presley officiating. Burial will be in Restland Cemetery, Mendota. Visitation will be Thursday from 9-11 a.m. in the church. Face masks are required for entrance and social distancing is encouraged. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.Stan was born in Fairfax, MO, on March 12, 1930 to Winston and Lois (Deatz) Erwin. After High School he joined the Air Force for four years as a radio operator during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he enrolled at Missouri University in Columbia, MO. where he earned his Master's Degree in Animal Nutrition and met his future bride, Carol A. Johnson. Stan and Carol were married on September 13, 1958, and moved to Mendota, IL, in 1962. Stan worked for Swift Feed Company, Allied Mills and Continental Grain. He was a member of the Mendota Golf Course, Presbyterian Church and Elks Club serving as an Exalted Ruler. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his family.Stan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol; three children Kimberly (George) Nonas of West Chicago, David Erwin of Joliet, and Shelley (Glenn) Brunker of Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren Megan, Nicholas, and Zachary (Natalie) Nelson, Jordan and Joshua Brunker, and a brother Robert Erwin of Fairfax, MO.He was preceded in death by his parents, Winston and Lois Erwin; his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and John Baker, sister-in-law, Barbara Erwin, and his father and mother-in-law, R.D. and Marguerite Johnson.In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent in Stan Erwin's name to First Presbyterian Church of Mendota, OSF Hospice, Ottawa or Mendota Golf Club.