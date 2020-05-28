Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen 'Too Tall' W. Voss



Died: May 26, 2020; Hennepin



HENNEPIN – Stephen "Too Tall" W. Voss, 62, of Hennepin died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.



Due to the pandemic, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dysart– Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.



Full obituary to follow.





