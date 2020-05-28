Stephen 'Too Tall' W. Voss
Died: May 26, 2020; Hennepin
HENNEPIN – Stephen "Too Tall" W. Voss, 62, of Hennepin died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.
Due to the pandemic, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dysart– Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Full obituary to follow.
Published in News Tribune on May 28, 2020.