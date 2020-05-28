Stephen "Too Tall" Voss
Stephen 'Too Tall' W. Voss

Died: May 26, 2020; Hennepin

HENNEPIN – Stephen "Too Tall" W. Voss, 62, of Hennepin died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.

Due to the pandemic, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dysart– Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Full obituary to follow.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
