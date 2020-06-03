Stephen W. 'Too Tall' Voss
Born: October 11, 1957; Joliet
Died: May 26, 2020; Hennepin
HENNEPIN – Stephen W. Voss, "Too Tall," 62, of Hennepin passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.
Due to the pandemic, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dysart -Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Steve was born on October 11, 1957 in Joliet to Robert Lloyd and Christina (Wondrasek) Voss. He married Jolene "Jo" Gregory on October 28. They have been together for 31 years.
He graduated from Joliet West and attended IVCC College. Steve was a self employed carpenter for over 45 years. He was also an altar boy in the Catholic Church for many years; and was a devout Frisbeetarian.
Survivors include his wife, Jolene "Jo" Voss of Hennepin; 13 children, Spencer, Mic, Mel, Natasha, Margaret, Allison, Venessa, Sean, Nathan, Nikita, and two grandchildren, Penelope and Braxton. Also including his other three children, Jonathan Voss, Stephen W. Voss Jr. and Rachel (Voss) Hornsby and five more respected grandchildren. Also, two sisters, Carol and Sharon Voss; and one brother Sonny Voss.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to his family.
Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.