Steve G. Martin
1952 - 2020
Steve G. Martin

Born: November 28, 1952; Anchorage, Alaska

Died: August 20, 2020; Seatonville

SEATONVILLE – Steve G. Martin, 67, of Seatonville, passed away at his home at 9:42 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, following an extended illness.

Funeral services for Steve will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3194 IL-251, LaSalle, IL, with Pastor Aaron Butts officiating. Burial services will follow at Peru City Cemetery. Visitation for Steve will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, at the church, as well as one hour prior to funeral services, Saturday at the church. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is honored to be assisting the family.

Steve was born on November 28, 1952, in Anchorage, Alaska to Levon and Freda (Mullins) Martin. He married Letitia "Letty" Mitchell on June 28, 1980 in Peru, IL.

Steve had worked as a truck driver for Old Dominion Freight. He was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church and a United States Marine Corps veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Letitia, of Seatonville; his children, Lori (Darin) Thomas of Indianapolis, IN, Stephanie (Norm) Cogdal of Fort Worth, TX, Nicole (Brad) Parker of Moore, OK, Chris Martin of Seatonville, and Rebecca (David) Moon of Lanesville, IN; seven grandchildren, Emily (Alberto) Hernandez, Ethan, Megan, Mariah, and Makenzie Cogdal, and Aliannah and Colton Moon; his great granddaughter, Isabella Hernandez; his sister, Sheree Kutter of Peru; and his two brothers, Robert (Nora) Martin of New Berlin, WI and William (Lauren) Martin of Melbourne Beach, FL.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Martin Sr.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
at the church
AUG
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
at the church
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
My hero, my dad and now my guardian angel. I love you daddy! Forever and always ❤
Rebecca Moon
Daughter
August 24, 2020
My uncle was a great man whose joy for life could light up any room. He will be sorely missed. Sorry I cannot be there in person, but my love and thoughts to all my family.
Daniel Martin
Family
August 24, 2020
Dad you were and are loved by so many we all will miss you and can't wait to see you again love you
Chris Martin
Son
August 24, 2020
he was a great friend and person to be around and gonna really miss him.
crystal weistart
Friend
August 24, 2020
I miss you and I love you! So thankful for the promise of Heaven!
Nicole Parker
Daughter
August 24, 2020
Daddy I am going to miss you so much
Lori Thomas
Daughter
August 22, 2020
See you later friend you will be truly missed. Love and prayers to the family.
Anita Fouch
Friend
