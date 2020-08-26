Steve G. Martin
Born: November 28, 1952; Anchorage, Alaska
Died: August 20, 2020; Seatonville
SEATONVILLE – Steve G. Martin, 67, of Seatonville, passed away at his home at 9:42 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, following an extended illness.
Funeral services for Steve will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3194 IL-251, LaSalle, IL, with Pastor Aaron Butts officiating. Burial services will follow at Peru City Cemetery. Visitation for Steve will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, at the church, as well as one hour prior to funeral services, Saturday at the church. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is honored to be assisting the family.
Steve was born on November 28, 1952, in Anchorage, Alaska to Levon and Freda (Mullins) Martin. He married Letitia "Letty" Mitchell on June 28, 1980 in Peru, IL.
Steve had worked as a truck driver for Old Dominion Freight. He was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church and a United States Marine Corps veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Letitia, of Seatonville; his children, Lori (Darin) Thomas of Indianapolis, IN, Stephanie (Norm) Cogdal of Fort Worth, TX, Nicole (Brad) Parker of Moore, OK, Chris Martin of Seatonville, and Rebecca (David) Moon of Lanesville, IN; seven grandchildren, Emily (Alberto) Hernandez, Ethan, Megan, Mariah, and Makenzie Cogdal, and Aliannah and Colton Moon; his great granddaughter, Isabella Hernandez; his sister, Sheree Kutter of Peru; and his two brothers, Robert (Nora) Martin of New Berlin, WI and William (Lauren) Martin of Melbourne Beach, FL.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Martin Sr.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
