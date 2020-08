Steve G. Martin



Died: August 20, 2020; Seatonville



SEATONVILLE – Steve G. Martin, 67, of Seatonville, died August 20, 2020, at his home, following an extended illness.



Visitation is tentatively planned for the evening of August 28, at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, with funeral services to be held the morning of August 29. Arrangements are being completed by Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. A complete obituary will be available next week.





