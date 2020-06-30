Steven C. 'Nick' Nicholson



Died: June 25, 2020; Maywood



MARSEILLES – Steven C. "Nick" Nicholson, 61, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.



Funeral services and Masonic rites will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.





