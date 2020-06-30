Steven C. "Nick" Nicholson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven C. 'Nick' Nicholson

Died: June 25, 2020; Maywood

MARSEILLES – Steven C. "Nick" Nicholson, 61, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

Funeral services and Masonic rites will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved