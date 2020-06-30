Steven C. 'Nick' Nicholson
Died: June 25, 2020; Maywood
MARSEILLES – Steven C. "Nick" Nicholson, 61, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.
Funeral services and Masonic rites will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.