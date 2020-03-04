|
STUART ELDON FABER
Born: April 10, 1955; Mendota
Died: March 1, 2020; LaMoille
LAMOILLE â€" Stuart Eldon Faber, 64 of LaMoille passed away March 1, 2020 in his home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, LaMoille with Rev. David Jungnickel officiating. Burial will be in Greenfield Cemetery, LaMoille. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the church. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.
Stuart was born April 10, 1955 in Mendota to Glade and Halcyon â€œSueâ€(DeVore) Faber. Stuart was a 1974 graduate of LaMoille High School. He was a loyal employee of Black Brothers Company in Mendota for over 35 years before retiring in 2013. He was a member of Community United Methodist Church and Mendota Elks Lodge where he was involved in bowling leagues. He participated in summer league baseball and coached softball for the LaMoille youth for many years. He was a big sports enthusiast especially the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs and loved listening to 60's and 70's rock music. He loved to travel and had been to all 50 states. He was also very fond of all of his pets over the years.
He is survived by his mother Halcyon â€œSueâ€ Faber of Princeton; two brothers, Dr. Martin (Linda) Faber and Dr. Arnold (Anne) Faber both of Princeton; two sisters Beverly Faber of Princeton and Ellen (William) Stouffer of LaMoille; 17 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother James Faber in 2004.
Memorials may be directed the Community United Methodist Church or the LaMoille Ambulance.
Published in the News Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020