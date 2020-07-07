Sue Ann Gengler



Born: September 5, 1947; Aurora



Died: June 25, 2020; Mesa, Arizona



MESA, Ariz. – Sue Ann (Conrad) Gengler was born in Aurora, Illinois on September 5, 1947. She found peace from her battle with metastatic breast cancer on June 25, 2020 at her home in Mesa, Arizona.



Sue was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was an incredible seamstress, cook, and had a laugh that will never be forgotten. Being around her, was to know a life of laughter and lightheartedness.



Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie Gengler of 42 years.



She is survived by one son, Mike (Valarie) Gengler of Spring Valley, Illinois, and daughter, Amy (Eric) Weber of San Tan Valley, Arizona and her 5 grandchildren. She also is survived by one sister, Peggy (John) Herman of West Chicago, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Sue has chosen cremation and will be sprinkled in the Arizona mountains with her late husband, Willie. They will live together forever in the sunshine they loved.



Rest in peace, Mom, and thank you for your humor.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store