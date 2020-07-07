1/1
Sue Ann Gengler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Ann Gengler

Born: September 5, 1947; Aurora

Died: June 25, 2020; Mesa, Arizona

MESA, Ariz. – Sue Ann (Conrad) Gengler was born in Aurora, Illinois on September 5, 1947. She found peace from her battle with metastatic breast cancer on June 25, 2020 at her home in Mesa, Arizona.

Sue was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was an incredible seamstress, cook, and had a laugh that will never be forgotten. Being around her, was to know a life of laughter and lightheartedness.

Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie Gengler of 42 years.

She is survived by one son, Mike (Valarie) Gengler of Spring Valley, Illinois, and daughter, Amy (Eric) Weber of San Tan Valley, Arizona and her 5 grandchildren. She also is survived by one sister, Peggy (John) Herman of West Chicago, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Sue has chosen cremation and will be sprinkled in the Arizona mountains with her late husband, Willie. They will live together forever in the sunshine they loved.

Rest in peace, Mom, and thank you for your humor.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved