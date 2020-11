Susan Benoit



Born: April 29, 1948; La Salle



Died: November 12, 2020; Chattanooga, Tennessee



LADD – Susan (Shields) Benoit, 72, of Ladd passed away on 11/12/2020 in Chattanooga, TN while visiting her daughter. She was born on 04/29/1948 in LaSalle, IL.



She is survived by her high school sweetheart, Raymond Benoit, her daughters Carrie (Richard) Conrad, Kelly (Duane) Green, Sarah (Jesse) Benoit and her 5 grandchildren Emma, Jared, Jayden, Lili, and Sienna.



She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Irene Shields, her sister Carol Falk and her grandson Vince.



She was beloved by her family and will greatly be missed by many.



Memorial service will follow at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store