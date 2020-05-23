Susan Cutler
Died: May 21, 2020; Morris
OTTAWA – Susan Cutler, 66, formerly of Ottawa, passed away at Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.
Due to the global pandemic, funeral services will be at a later date. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Died: May 21, 2020; Morris
OTTAWA – Susan Cutler, 66, formerly of Ottawa, passed away at Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.
Due to the global pandemic, funeral services will be at a later date. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 23, 2020.