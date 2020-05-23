Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan Cutler



Died: May 21, 2020; Morris



OTTAWA – Susan Cutler, 66, formerly of Ottawa, passed away at Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.



Due to the global pandemic, funeral services will be at a later date. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.





