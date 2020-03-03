|
Susan 'Sue' J. Pakenham
Born: Oct 14, 1948, Sandwich
Died: Feb. 29, 2020, Triumph
Susan â€œSueâ€ J. Pakenham, 71 of Triumph passed away February 29, 2020 in her home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. in the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Burial will be in Wisner Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m until 12 p.m. in the funeral home.
Sue was born October 16, 1948 in Sandwich to Floyd and Unabelle (Newell) Wagner. She maried Edward â€œPunkâ€ Pakenham in 1975.
Sue attended Ophir Grade School and was a 1966 graduate of Mendota High School. She worked at Mendota Community Hospital for over 30 years before retiring in 2001. She enjoyed reading, organizing, and spending time at their camper in northern Wisconsin.
She is survived by her husband Edward of Triumph; daughter Carol (Gary) Stanford of Mendota; brother Craig (Pat) Wagner; two sisters Kathryn Wagner and Kathleen Wagner; grandson Tyler (Narissa) Keller; two granddaughters, Jamie Stanford and Jenna Stanford; brothers in law, John (Christine) Elston, John (Bonnie) Pakenham and Tim Pakenham; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister Sarah Elston; brother Fred Wagner; mother and father in law Lillian and Dan Pakenham; brothers in law Dan Pakenham and Joe Pakenham; and a great grandson Barrett Keller.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the News Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020