Susan M. Olszewski
Born: Aug. 11, 1955, Spring Valle
Died: March 2, 2020, Walnut
PRINCETON â€" Susan M. (Spayer) Olszewski, 64, of Princeton, and formerly of DePue, died at 12:36 AM, Monday, March 2, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Walnut.
Funeral services for Susan will begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley. The Rev. Robert Spilman will officiate. Visitation for Susan will be held from 5 p.m. until time of funeral services, Thursday, at the funeral home.Â Cremation will be accorded following services and burial will be held at Valley Memorial Park at a later date.
Susan was born on August 11, 1955 in Spring Valley to Henry B. and Phyllis (Sawicki) Spayer. She had worked at Hobbs Corp. in Spring Valley and then as a CNA at the LaSalle Veteran's Home.
Survivors include her son, Mark A. Olszewski of Neponset and her daughter, Heather (Randy) Jilderda of Wyanet; and two grandchildren, Madison and Shelby. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Henry and Mark, in infancy.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the News Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020