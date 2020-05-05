Susan R. Schmollinger
Born: November 27, 1951; Rock Island
Died: April 29, 2020; Peoria
PERU – Susan R. Schmollinger, 68, of Peru, died unexpectedly on April 29, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria where she was surrounded by her family.
Private services will be in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Susan was born in Rock Island on November 27, 1951 to Harry and Shirley (Olson) Pearson. She lived in Sterling, then Peru, then Joliet, where she graduated from Joliet West High School. She then married Charles Schmollinger on June 7, 1969. She worked at Montgomery Ward's, then Walmart and the past 25 years as an insurance biller for Family Home Medical in Peru.
Susan enjoyed movies and the St. Louis Cardinals with her husband Charlie. Her greatest love was her grandchildren.
Susan is survived by her husband, Charlie of Peru; four children, Tracy (Jim) Peterlin of Oswego, Tim (Trina) Schmollinger of Peru, Andy (Natalie) Schmollinger and Amy (Adam) Ossola of Spring Valley; 10 grandchildren, Griffin, Cody, Brady, Jake, Greta, Grace, Gavin, Maxie, Mia and Gabriel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Tim Pearson.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Tribune on May 5, 2020.