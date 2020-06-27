Sylvia Johnson

Sylvia J. Johnson
Born: March 26, 1949; LaSalle
Died: June 23, 2020; Bureau Junction
Cherry – Sylvia J. Johnson, 71, of Cherry, died June 23, 2020, in a house fire in Bureau Junction.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Sylvia was born March 26, 1949, in La Salle, to Clemens and Anna (Lipinski) Nogay. She married Bradford R. Johnson January 8, 1969, in Ottawa. She worked at JW Hobbs factory in Spring Valley for 20 years and then worked at Eakas Corporation for 28 years. Sylvia loved being a grandmother.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Bradford of Cherry; her son, Keith "Buddy" Johnson of Bureau, and her daughter, Peggy Johnson of Jolie;. 4 grandchildren, Jordyn Hanshaw of Kansas, Dakota, Cheyenne, and Gremmey Mondoni of Wisconsin; her sisters, Janice (Dale) Turczyn of La Salle, Maribeth Tonelli of Peru, Luanne Sims of Peru, and Karen (John) Jurkas of Oglesby. Sylvia is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and 2 brothers, Gerald and David Nogay.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.